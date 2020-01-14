Layman (toe) was spotted shooting at Tuesday's practice, Katie Davidson of the Timberwolves' official site reports.

While this update doesn't offer much clarity as to when Layman could be back in action, it's good to see that he's at least getting work in at practice. According to Davidson, Layman still isn't jumping when he takes a shot, which likely means he'll remain sidelined for at least a few more contests. Even so, Minnesota will continue to handle his injury on a game-by-game basis. The Maryland product hasn't seen any action since Nov. 18 after suffering a left toe sprain.