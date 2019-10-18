Timberwolves' Jake Layman: Grabs seven boards in 26 minutes
Layman supplied seven points (3-8 FG, 1-4 3Pt), seven rebounds, and one assist in 26 minutes during Thursday's 118-96 loss to the Bucks.
Layman continues to draw starts next to Andrew Wiggins along the wing. However, Layman will likely be pushed for minutes by the likes of reserves such as Josh Okogie, Jarrett Culver, Tyrone Wallace, Keita Bates-Diop, and Treveon Graham, among others.
