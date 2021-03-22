Layman is in the starting lineup at small forward for Monday's matchup with the Thunder.
Layman saw a string of six consecutive starts come to an end in Saturday's loss to the Suns, as he played just 13 minutes off the bench. However, he is back in the starting lineup Monday, where he has averaged 5.6 points and 1.9 rebounds across 20.1 minutes in nine games this season.
