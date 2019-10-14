Timberwolves' Jake Layman: Keeps pace in job battle
Layman turned in 10 points (4-6 FG, 2-3 3Pt), three rebounds, two assists and two blocks across 17 minutes during the Timberwolves' 131-101 preseason win over Maccabi Haifa on Sunday.
Layman put together a second straight strong showing in his battle with rookie Jarrett Culver for the starting small forward job. Culver managed a solid 11-point outing himself, so Layman's contributions were key in keeping pace. Irrespective of which of the two players slots into the starting five to open the campaign, it appears the backup will still log a solid amount of minutes overall.
