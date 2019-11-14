Timberwolves' Jake Layman: Leads second unit in win
Layman registered 16 points (7-9 FG, 1-3 3Pt, 1-2 FT), three rebounds, two steals and an assist in 29 minutes Wednesday against the Spurs.
Layman couldn't miss from inside the arc, reaching double-figures for the sixth time this season. The Maryland product has established a significant role for himself in his first year in Minnesota. Through 10 games, Layman's averaging a career-high 10.0 points, 2.8 rebounds and 1.5 threes in 26.2 minutes.
