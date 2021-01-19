Layman (coach's decision) didn't leave the bench Monday in the Timberwolves' 108-97 loss to the Hawks.

Layman was active after missing the Wolves' previous two games while tending to a personal matter, but head coach Ryan Saunders couldn't find a spot for the 26-year-old in his rotation. Even with three key contributors (Karl-Anthony Towns, Juancho Hernangomez and Ricky Rubio) out due to COVID-19 health and safety protocols, Layman still found himself behind Josh Okogie, Jarred Vanderbilt, Jarrett Culver and Jaden McDaniels in the pecking order at either forward spot. Even in deeper leagues, Layman looks to be a long way away from attaining relevance.