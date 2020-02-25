Layman (toe) produced five points (2-7 FG, 1-4 3Pt, 0-1 FT) and three rebounds in 13 minutes off the bench Monday in the Timberwolves' 139-123 loss to the Mavericks.

Layman wasn't particularly effective while making his first appearance since Nov. 18, but the Timberwolves were likely just happy to have him back in the fold following a 41-game absence. Once his sprained left toe is further in the rear-view mirror, Layman could begin cutting into the playing time of starting forwards Josh Okogie and Juancho Hernangomez.