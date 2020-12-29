Coach Ryan Saunders said that Layman will be coming off the bench for Tuesday's game against the Clippers, Chris Hine of the Minneapolis Star Tribune reports.

Layman has been the starter at power forward early in the season for Minnesota, but Saunders is shaking up the rotation a bit despite a solid 2-1 start. Despite starting, Layman hasn't exactly lit it up, posting averages of 3.3 points on 36.4 percent shooting across 15.0 minutes per contest. Layman will likely receive a similar workload off the bench for the Timberwolves.