Timberwolves' Jake Layman: Nearing return
The Timberwolves announced Thursday that Layman (toe) has received clearance to resume practicing. He'll be re-evaluated in one week before Minnesota determines his availability for games.
Layman hasn't taken the floor since Nov. 18 due to a sprained left toe, missing each of the Timberwolves' final 39 games before the All-Star break. He'll remain sidelined for at least four more contests, but the fact that he's able to get back on the court in any fashion signals that the worst of the injury is likely behind him. Layman had averaged 10.5 points per game while shooting 46.2 percent from the floor in his 14 appearances (two starts) before sustaining the injury. Once he's cleared to play in games, Layman's return will likely have the most negative impact on Juancho Hernangomez and/or James Johnson.
