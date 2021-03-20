Layman isn't starting Friday's game against Phoenix.
Layman had taken on a starting role in each of the past six games but will retreat to the bench for Friday's matchup. Josh Okogie will take his place in the starting lineup against the Suns, but Layman should still see plenty of run off the bench.
