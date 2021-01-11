Layman (coach's decision) didn't see the court Sunday in the Timberwolves' 96-88 win over the Spurs.

After Layman played a season-low five minutes Saturday in the front end of the Timberwolves' back-to-back set with the Spurs, the 26-year-old's move out of head coach Ryan Saunders' rotation looked inevitable. The return of Josh Okogie (hamstring) from a six-game absence Sunday proved to be the knockout blow for Layman, as Saunders rolled with Okogie, Jarrett Culver, Juancho Hernangomez and Jarred Vanderbilt as his four forwards. With Vanderbilt having flashed promise in an expanded role of late and with Okogie and Culver both being recent first-round draft picks, finding more minutes for Layman likely won't be a high priority for Minnesota.