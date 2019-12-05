Timberwolves' Jake Layman: Out again Friday
Layman (toe) remains out for Friday's slate against the Thunder.
It'll be the seventh straight absence for the Maryland product, as he continues to battle a left sprained toe. Layman's next opportunity to return to the court will be Sunday against the Lakers.
