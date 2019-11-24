Timberwolves' Jake Layman: Out again Monday
Layman (toe) has been ruled out for Monday's game against the Hawks.
Layman suffered the left toe sprain Nov. 19 and will miss his third consecutive contest. Kelan Martin and Noah Vonleh could see increased usage if Treveon Graham (forearm) and Josh Okogie (knee) are also unable to play.
