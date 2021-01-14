Layman (personal) remains out Friday against the Grizzlies.
Layman will miss a third straight game Friday as he deals with a personal matter. With Juancho Hernangomez (COVID-19 protocols) also sidelined, Jarred Vanderbilt should see an increased role.
