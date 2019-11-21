Timberwolves' Jake Layman: Out Saturday
Layman (toe) will not play during Saturday's matchup against the Suns, Dane Moore of ZoneCoverage.com reports.
A sprained left toe will force Layman to miss a second consecutive contest. In his absence, Treveon Graham, Jarrett Culver and Josh Okogie could all see extra usage.
