Layman tallied 16 points (6-9 FG, 2-5 3Pt, 2-3 FT), five steals, two rebounds and one assist in 23 minutes off the bench Saturday in the Timberwolves' 120-118 loss to the Thunder.

The minutes, points and steals totals were all season highs for Layman, who has been included in the rotation in each of the past eight games while Jarrett Culver (ankle) has been on the mend. While the numbers don't look all that sustainable for Layman, he could see increased opportunities at small forward in future games, given how poorly both Culver and incumbent starter Josh Okogie have played this season.