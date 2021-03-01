Layman logged 11 points (5-8 FG, 1-3 3Pt), four rebounds, four assists and one block across 30 minutes Sunday in a 118-99 loss to the Suns.

Layman was one of three players who played 30 or more minutes Saturday (with Anthony Edwards and Karl-Anthony Towns). He is a candidate to continue receiving increased minutes and usage with Malik Beasley (suspension) out for nearly one month. Layman will unlikely offer much besides scoring, in which he is only averaging 6.1 points across 23 games this season.