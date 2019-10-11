Layman supplied 17 points (5-9 FG, 2-5 3Pt, 5-6 FT), four rebounds, one assist and two blocks across 17 minutes during the Timberwolves' 143-123 preseason loss to the Warriors on Thursday.

Layman co-led the Timberwolves with his scoring tally, turning in a much better effort than during his run with the first team against the Suns in Minnesota's preseason opener (six points, two rebounds, two assists, two steals). Layman is competing with first-round pick Jarrett Culver for the starting small forward job, and with the rookie having outplayed him overall in the first two exhibitions, Layman may need more outings the caliber of Thursday's to ensure top billing at the three to open the season.