Timberwolves' Jake Layman: Point per minute in preseason loss
Layman supplied 17 points (5-9 FG, 2-5 3Pt, 5-6 FT), four rebounds, one assist and two blocks across 17 minutes during the Timberwolves' 143-123 preseason loss to the Warriors on Thursday.
Layman co-led the Timberwolves with his scoring tally, turning in a much better effort than during his run with the first team against the Suns in Minnesota's preseason opener (six points, two rebounds, two assists, two steals). Layman is competing with first-round pick Jarrett Culver for the starting small forward job, and with the rookie having outplayed him overall in the first two exhibitions, Layman may need more outings the caliber of Thursday's to ensure top billing at the three to open the season.
More News
-
Timberwolves' Jake Layman: Signs with Minnesota•
-
Trail Blazers' Jake Layman: Headed for restricted free agency•
-
Trail Blazers' Jake Layman: Goes wire to wire in start•
-
Trail Blazers' Jake Layman: Starting Wednesday•
-
Trail Blazers' Jake Layman: Will come off bench Monday•
-
Trail Blazers' Jake Layman: Bounces back in win•
-
2019 Fantasy basketball rankings, busts
Our advanced computer model simulated the entire 2019-20 NBA season 10,000 times
-
Top Fantasy basketball sleepers, picks
SportsLine simulated the entire NBA season 10,000 times and identified must-draft Fantasy basketball...
-
Bust candidates to avoid
Nick Whalen projects six players who might not live up to where they are being drafted in some...
-
H2H points mock draft
The season opener just a few weeks away, we conduct a head-to-head mock heading into prime...
-
Sleeper candidates to target
Alex Rikleen projects nine value players to target in Fantasy Basketball drafts.
-
Updating notable camp injuries
Alex Rikleen updates key injuries that could impact Fantasy Basketball drafts.