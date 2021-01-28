Layman totaled seven points (3-6 FG, 1-1 3Pt, 0-2 FT), four rebounds, two steals and a blocked shot across 19 minutes Wednesday in a loss to Golden State.

Layman didn't blow up in any particular category, but he produced a nice across-the-board stat line despite logging less than 20 minutes on the court. The forward is averaging 5.1 points and 1.3 boards in his second season with the Timberwolves.