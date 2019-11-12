Timberwolves' Jake Layman: Productive off bench
Layman scored a season-high 16 points (6-9 FG, 4-5 3Pt, 0-1 FT) while adding two rebounds, two steals, an assist and a block in 33 minutes off the bench during Monday's 120-114 win over the Pistons.
The former Trail Blazer was the only member of the T-wolves' second unit to score in double digits, but with Karl-Anthony Towns and Andrew Wiggins both in top form, that was all Minnesota needed. Layman tied his season high with the four made threes, and he's having a solid start to his first season as his new club's sixth man.
