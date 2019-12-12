Play

Layman (toe) will not play Friday against the Clippers, Jace Frederick of St. Paul Pioneer Press reports.

Layman will stick on the bench for an 11th straight game as he continues to work his way back from a sprained left toe. Coach Ryan Saunders said Layman will be re-evaluated in the near future, at which point a timetable for his return should emerge.

More News
Our Latest Stories