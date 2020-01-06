Timberwolves' Jake Layman: Remains out indefinitely
Layman (toe) will not play Tuesday against the Grizzlies, and he's without a firm timetable.
The Timberwolves have not been kind to fantasy owners this season, as they've been more than content to handle their longer-term injuries on a game-by-game basis. Layman has routinely been listed as questionable of late, but he hasn't played since Nov. 18, and it's completely unclear when he'll be deemed healthy enough to return from a sprained toe on his left foot.
More News
-
Top waiver adds for Week 12
Alex Rikleen breaks down waiver options who might be available in your league for Week 12.
-
Week 12 Start & Sit, schedule analysis
Alex Barutha analyzes the schedule to help make lineup decisions for a week where the Clippers...
-
Hoops Mailbag: Roster shuffling
Mike Barner delivers his Fantasy Basketball mailbag to help with lineup decisions and close...
-
Top waiver adds for Week 11
Alex Rikleen breaks down waiver options who might be available in your league for Week 11.
-
Week 11 Start & Sit, schedule analysis
Alex Barutha analyzes the schedule to help make lineup decisions for a week where the Wizards...
-
Hoops Mailbag: Trade feedback
Mike Barner delivers his Fantasy Basketball mailbag to help with lineup decisions and close...