Layman (toe) will not play Tuesday against the Grizzlies, and he's without a firm timetable.

The Timberwolves have not been kind to fantasy owners this season, as they've been more than content to handle their longer-term injuries on a game-by-game basis. Layman has routinely been listed as questionable of late, but he hasn't played since Nov. 18, and it's completely unclear when he'll be deemed healthy enough to return from a sprained toe on his left foot.