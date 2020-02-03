Layman (toe) is listed as out for Monday's game against the Kings.

Reports surfaced in mid-January suggesting that Layman had resumed on-court activities and was close to practicing, but the Timberwolves haven't provided much of an update on his condition in the weeks that followed. As such, it's probably best to view Layman as "out indefinitely," even though the Timberwolves continue to evaluate his status on a game-by-game basis. Layman has been sidelined since Nov. 18 with a sprained toe on his left foot.