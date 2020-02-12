Timberwolves' Jake Layman: Remains out Wednesday
Layman (toe) was ruled out for Wednesday's game against the Hornets.
Layman will miss his 39th straight game with the left toe sprain and has no official timeline for his return. The 25-year-old will now have the All-Star break to aid in his recovery, with Minnesota's next game coming Feb. 21 versus Boston.
