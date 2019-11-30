Timberwolves' Jake Layman: Ruled out again
Layman (toe) will not play Sunday against the Grizzlies.
Layman will miss his fifth straight game with a left toe sprain. The Wolves will have a pair of days off before their next game Wednesday in Dallas, but there's been no indication that Layman is on the brink of a return.
