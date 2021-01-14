Layman (personal) will not play in Wednesday's game against the Grizzlies.
Layman's role has been diminished over the last few games, especially following the return of Josh Okogie to the lineup. At this time, it's unclear why Layman was ruled out Wednesday, but he probably wouldn't have seen a lot of minutes even if he was available.
