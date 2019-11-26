Timberwolves' Jake Layman: Ruled out Wednesday
Layman (toe) is out for Wednesday's game against the Spurs.
Layman will miss his fourth straight game due to a left toe sprain. His next opportunity to return will come Sunday against the Grizzlies.
