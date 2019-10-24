Layman scored 10 points with two rebounds, an assist and a blocked shot in 23 minutes in Wednesday's win at Brooklyn.

Layman was expected to be a starter, but came off the bench with Treveon Graham getting the nod at small forward. Graham played 35 minutes, but the situation could be fluid and based on matchups. Layman was 2-of-4 from three-point range and plus-8, so he added a spark off the bench. His role could increase.