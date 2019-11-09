Play

Layman scored 14 points (6-13 FG, 2-5 3Pt) with five rebounds in 30 minutes in Friday's overtime win over Golden State.

Layman bounced back after a poor stretch at the arc (just 23.1 percent from the three-point line the last five games). He'll need to be a consistent factor from the three-point line to retain significant minutes off the bench.

