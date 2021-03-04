Layman totaled 14 points (5-7 FG, 1-3 3Pt, 3-4 FT), two steals, one rebound and one assist in 26 minutes during Wednesday's 135-102 loss to the Hornets.

Layman shifted into the starting lineup as new head coach Chris Finch continues to play with his rotations. The promotion was a good move on paper, although it did not bring with it spectacular production. The Timberwolves are a complete mess right now and outside of Karl-Anthony Towns, Ricky Rubio and Anthony Edwards, there are no sure-fire winners in terms of fantasy consistency.