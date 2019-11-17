Layman scored 21 points (9-14 FG, 3-4 3PT) to go along with five rebounds, two assists, one steal and one block in 36 minutes during Saturday's loss to the Rockets.

Layman made the most of his first start of the season and once again looked productive when given extended playing time. In the three games he has seen 30 or more minutes of action, Layman averages 17.0 points and 4.0 rebounds. His playing time moving forward will depend on Andrew Wiggins' status for Monday's matchup at Utah.