Layman will come off the bench for Wednesday's game against the Mavericks.

With Josh Okogie getting the start at small forward for the Timberwolves on Wednesday, Layman will return to the bench after starting in seven of the last eight games. He's averaging 6.1 points and 1.9 rebounds in 16.5 minutes per game this season and should continue to see plenty of run off the bench.