Layman will sign a three-year, $11.5 million deal with the Timberwolves, Adrian Wojnarowski of ESPN reports.

Layman will be acquired in a sign-and-trade deal, although it's unclear what Portland's expected to get in return. The third-year forward translated an expanded role in 2018-19 into career-high averages across the board. Across 71 games, Layman averaged 7.6 points, 3.1 rebounds and 0.8 threes in 18.7 minutes while shooting 50.9 percent from the field, 32.6 percent from three and 70.4 percent from the line. While it's unclear exactly what role Layman's expected to see in Minnesota, he'll likely find minutes at both of the forward positions.