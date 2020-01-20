Layman (toe) is listed as out for Monday's game against the Nuggets.

Layman was seen on the court last week taking part in some shooting drills, but with no news arriving yet indicating that the forward has resumed full-contact, full-court work, he may be in store for additional absences beyond Monday. The 25-year-old has been sidelined since Nov. 18 with a sprained toe on his left foot.