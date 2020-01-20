Timberwolves' Jake Layman: Sitting out Monday
Layman (toe) is listed as out for Monday's game against the Nuggets.
Layman was seen on the court last week taking part in some shooting drills, but with no news arriving yet indicating that the forward has resumed full-contact, full-court work, he may be in store for additional absences beyond Monday. The 25-year-old has been sidelined since Nov. 18 with a sprained toe on his left foot.
More News
-
Top waiver adds for Week 14
Alex Rikleen breaks down waiver options who might be available in your league for Week 14.
-
Week 14 Start & Sit, schedule analysis
Alex Barutha analyzes the schedule to help make lineup decisions for a week where the Hornets...
-
Hoops Mailbag: Trade, hold issues
Mike Barner delivers his Fantasy Basketball mailbag to help with lineup decisions and close...
-
Top waiver adds for Week 13
Alex Rikleen breaks down waiver options who might be available in your league for Week 13.
-
Week 13 Start & Sit, schedule analysis
Alex Barutha analyzes the schedule to help make lineup decisions for a week where the Celtics,...
-
Hoops Mailbag: Trade feedback
Mike Barner delivers his Fantasy Basketball mailbag to help with lineup decisions and close...