Layman is starting over Juancho Hernangomez during Saturday's preseason opener against the Grizzlies, Jon Krawczynski of The Athletic reports.

After a great stint with the Wolves at the end of last season, Hernangomez appeared to be a lock as a starter. However, Layman -- a more defensive-oriented player -- is getting the nod in the preseason opener. Coach Ryan Saunder said not to read too much into things, and this ultimately may become a training camp battle for the position.