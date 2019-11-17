Timberwolves' Jake Layman: Starting Saturday
Layman will start Saturday against the Rockets, Danny Cunningham of 1500 ESPN Twin Cities reports.
Layman will make his first start of the season as the Wolves deal with plenty of injuries. He's seen at least 30 minutes twice this season, averaging 15.0 points, 3.5 rebounds and a combined 2.0 blocks/steals in those contests.
