Timberwolves' Jake Layman: Starting Tuesday
Layman is starting Tuesday's preseason contest against the Pacers, Kyle Ratke of the Timberwolves' official site reports.
After two straight strong showings off the bench, Layman will be making his second start of the preseason Tuesday, as his battle with teammate Jarrett Culver for the starting small forward continues.
