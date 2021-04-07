Layman will start Wednesday's matchup against the Pacers.

Josh Okogie was deemed questionable with less than an hour before tipoff due to a personal matter, so he's been bumped from the starting five in favor of Layman. Layman's playing time has fallen by the wayside lately with the Wolves getting healthier. But in 10 starts this season, he's averaged 5.6 points, 2.3 rebounds and 1.0 assists in 19.9 minutes.