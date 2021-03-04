Layman will start in Wednesday's game against the Hornets.

Coming off a season-high 30 minutes in Sunday's loss to the Suns, Layman will get the start over Josh Okogie Wednesday. It's a great opportunity for Layman, who managed to log 11 points, four rebounds, four assists and one block in his last appearance. While it seems unlikely that he'll be a fixture in the starting lineup for Minnesota going forward, he's certainly earned the opportunity for increased minutes.