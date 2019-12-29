Timberwolves' Jake Layman: Still out Monday
Layman (toe) has been ruled out for Monday's game against the Nets.
Layman is still without much of a long-term outlook, but he hasn't played in well over a month, so he's been a forgotten man when it comes to fantasy.
