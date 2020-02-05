Timberwolves' Jake Layman: Still out Wednesday
Layman (toe) is out Wednesday against the Hawks.
Layman has been out since Nov. 18 with a sprained toe on his left foot. The Timberwolves haven't really updated his condition recently, and it's best to consider Layman out indefinitely despite him being listed as day-to-day.
