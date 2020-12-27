Layman did not score or take a shot, had an assist and a steal in 14 minutes in Saturday's win over Utah.
Both Layman and Juancho Hernangomez (no points) have struggled in the first two games of the season. Layman could lose playing time as a result, especially if Anthony Edwards forces his way into the starting lineup, as the T-Wolves may look to get creative at the power forward position.
