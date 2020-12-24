Layman started at power forward, but did not score (0-3 FG, 0-1 3Pt) and had just one rebound in 16 minutes in Wednesday's win over Detroit.

Layman struggled against Detroit's big front court lineup and was benched early as the T-Wolves went to a smaller lineup. While Layman struggled, Juancho Hernangomez was even worse by failing to score and going 0-fo-4 from the field while struggling on the defensive end. Layman should continue to start at power forward, especially after Minnesota released Rondae Hollis-Jefferson, but he'll need to improve to garner more minutes.