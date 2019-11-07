Timberwolves' Jake Layman: Struggling with three-point shot
Layman scored nine points (3-7 FG, 1-3 3Pt, 2-2 FT) with two assists and three steals in 22 minutes in Wednesday's loss at Memphis.
Layman has struggled with his long-range shot in his last five games shooting just 23.1 percent from the three-point line. He started hot by going 6-of-13 on three pointers in his first two games. He'll need to be a consistent factor from the three-point line to retain significant minutes off the bench.
