Layman scored nine points (3-7 FG, 1-3 3Pt, 2-2 FT) with two assists and three steals in 22 minutes in Wednesday's loss at Memphis.

Layman has struggled with his long-range shot in his last five games shooting just 23.1 percent from the three-point line. He started hot by going 6-of-13 on three pointers in his first two games. He'll need to be a consistent factor from the three-point line to retain significant minutes off the bench.