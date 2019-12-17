Timberwolves' Jake Layman: To miss another contest
Layman (toe) is out for Wednesday's game against New Orleans.
Layman will miss his 12th straight matchup while battling a left toe sprain. It's unclear at this point as to when he may return, but his next chance to do so will come Friday in Denver.
