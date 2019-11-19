Timberwolves' Jake Layman: Unlikely to play vs. Utah
Layman (foot) is doubtful for Wednesday's game against the Jazz.
Layman suffered a foot injury during Monday night's game against the Jazz in his second start of the season, and he was later spotted in a walking boot. He's expected to miss at least one contest while on the mend.
