Timberwolves' Jake Layman: Will play Monday
Layman (toe) will be made available for Monday's game against Dallas, Dane Moore of ZoneCoverage.com reports.
Layman will return to the rotation after a 41-game absence due to a sprained left toe. As coach Ryan Saunders has made no indication of any plans to limit Layman's workload, the 25-year-old could see close to the 26.4 minutes he was averaging prior to the injury. Across 14 appearances this year, the Maryland product's averaging 10.5 points, 2.9 rebounds and 1.4 threes.
