Timberwolves' Jake Layman: Won't play Saturday
Layman (toe) remains out for Saturday's game against the Clippers.
Layman remains without a firm timetable for return as he continues to battle through a left toe sprain. His next opportunity to play comes Monday against Sacramento.
