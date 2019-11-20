Layman (foot) will not play in Wednesday's game against the Jazz, Dane Moore of Zone Coverage Minnesota reports.

As expected, Layman will be sidelined as the Wolves take on the Jazz for the second time in three days. The forward suffered a foot injury Monday night and was later spotted in a walking boot, but at this point it's unclear if he'll be set for a multi-game absence. Minnesota gets two days off before Saturday's home matchup with the Suns.