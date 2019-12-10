Timberwolves' Jake Layman: Won't return for Wednesday's clash
Layman (toe) has been ruled out for Wednesday's game against Utah, Eric Walden of The Salt Lake Tribune reports.
Layman will miss his 10th straight matchup while nursing a left toe sprain, and he remains without a firm timetable for a return. His next chance to take the court will come Friday against the Clippers.
More News
-
Top waiver adds for NBA Week 8
Alex Rikleen breaks down waiver options who might be available in your league for Week 8.
-
Week 8 Fantasy basketball rankings
SportsLine simulated every NBA game this week 10,000 times to produce Fantasy basketball rankings.
-
Week 8 Start & Sit, schedule analysis
Alex Barutha analyzes the schedule to help make lineup decisions and mostly avoid players from...
-
Fantasy Hoops Mailbag: Star search
Mike Barner delivers his Fantasy Basketball mailbag to help with tough lineup decisions and...
-
Top waiver adds for NBA Week 7
Alex Rikleen breaks down waiver options who might be available in your league for Week 7.
-
Week 7 Start & Sit, schedule analysis
Alex Barutha analyzes the schedule to help make lineup decisions and mostly avoid Celtics and...